At least 14 kills of earthquake in Ecuador

ALBAWABA At least 14 people killed in a strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru, and left others trapped under rubble.

One of the victims died in Peru, while 13 others died in Ecuador, where authorities also reported that at least 126 people were injured.

Felt #earthquake M 6.8 - NEAR COAST OF ECUADOR - 2023-03-18 17:12:54 UTC pic.twitter.com/Xc2YAYHVRt — SSGEOS (@ssgeos) March 18, 2023

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 on Saturday about 50 miles south of Guayaquil in Ecuador.

Authorities said the earthquake was improbable to cause a tsunami.

In Peru, the earthquake was felt from its northern border with Ecuador to the central Pacific coast.

Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otaola said a 4-year-old girl died from head trauma she suffered in the collapse of her home in the Tumbes region, on the border with Ecuador.

Peru and Ecuador are located in the Ring of Fire region of the Pacific Ocean, a major seismic area spanning the west coast of the American continent.