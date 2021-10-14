Lebanon: One Killed in a Shooting Amidst Hezbollah-Amal Protest

At least one was killed and several injured during a shooting amid the planned protest by the supporters of "Hezbollah" and "Amal Movement" in Lebanon's capital beirut against Judge Tariq Al-Bitar, who's investigating Beirut's port blast case, RT reported on Thursday.

The protest was triggered by Hezbollah and Amal Movement following the arrest warrant Bitar released against Lebanese MP Ali Hassan Khalil on Tuesday after the second failed to attend the questioning session.

#Lebanon #BREAKING ongoing clashes right now in Beirut around the Justice Palace (Badaro/Tayyouneh side) amid a protest for Hezbollah, Amal supporters. It’s not certain who is shooting but these areas are inhabited with a majority of Lebanese Forces supporters. pic.twitter.com/gFJbcxcZ0k — Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) October 14, 2021

Lebanon's Central Security Council has agreed to hold an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior following the unrest.

Armed forces were also sent towards the Tayouneh area near Justice Palace after an exchange of shooting between gunmen during the protests.