Lebanon: One Killed in a Shooting Amidst Hezbollah-Amal Protest

Published October 14th, 2021 - 08:45 GMT
Lebanese Army soldiers take a position in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut on October 14, 2021, after clashes following a demonstration by supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal movement. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
At least one was killed and several injured during a shooting amid the planned protest by the supporters of "Hezbollah" and "Amal Movement" in Lebanon's capital beirut against Judge Tariq Al-Bitar, who's investigating Beirut's port blast case, RT reported on Thursday.

The protest was triggered by Hezbollah and Amal Movement following the arrest warrant Bitar released against Lebanese MP Ali Hassan Khalil on Tuesday after the second failed to attend the questioning session.

Lebanon's Central Security Council has agreed to hold an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior following the unrest.

Armed forces were also sent towards the Tayouneh area near Justice Palace after an exchange of shooting between gunmen during the protests.

