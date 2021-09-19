  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Lebanon Slams Israel Over Oil Exploration in Disputed Maritime Border

Lebanon Slams Israel Over Oil Exploration in Disputed Maritime Border

Published September 19th, 2021 - 10:29 GMT
Israel violated maritime border agreement with Lebanon
A picture taken on October 12, 2020, shows the Rosh Hanikra Crossing, also known as the Ras Al Naqoura Crossing, between Israel and Lebanon. On October 1, Lebanon and Israel, which are still technically at war. AFP / JALAA MAREY
Highlights
Lebanon, Israel locked in dispute over area in Mediterranean Sea

Israel's preparations for oil and gas exploration in a disputed maritime area with Lebanon were denounced by authorities in Beirut on Saturday.

Also ReadLebanon Delivers a Convoy of Tankers Loaded With Iranian FuelLebanon Delivers a Convoy of Tankers Loaded With Iranian Fuel

Israel’s granting “of offshore exploration contracts to Halliburton Company or others in the disputed area constitutes a violation and a blow to the framework agreement sponsored by the US and the United Nations," Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said in a statement.

The statement came in response to reports that Tel Aviv awarded Halliburton with a contract to carry out oil and gas exploration in the disputed area.


Lebanon is locked in a dispute with Israel over an area in the Mediterranean Sea spanning about 860 square kilometers (some 332 square miles), known as Zone No. 9, which is rich with oil and gas.

The maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel have not seen any military conflicts, unlike their land borders.

Also ReadLebanon Delivers a Convoy of Tankers Loaded With Iranian FuelThank You Damascus! Lebanon to Get Egyptian Gas, Jordan Power Via Syria

Lebanese group Hezbollah controls the area bordering Israel, and sporadic tensions take place from time to time as Tel Aviv accuses the Shia group of attempting to breach the border.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:LebanonIsraelmaritime borderDealgas

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...