  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Libya: Tobruk's Parliament to elect a New Head of Government

Libya: Tobruk's Parliament to Elect a New Head of Government

Published January 31st, 2022 - 01:32 GMT
Breaking

ALBAWABA - Breaking news from Tobruk in Libya is being highlighted. As outlined by the speaker of the Libyan House of Representative Aguila Saleh, he says the assembly will choose a new head of government by next Tuesday. 

Tobruk is in eastern Libya and has its own parliament as opposite to the internationally-recognized government and prime minister in Tripoli.
 

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...