Libya: Tobruk's Parliament to Elect a New Head of Government

ALBAWABA - Breaking news from Tobruk in Libya is being highlighted. As outlined by the speaker of the Libyan House of Representative Aguila Saleh, he says the assembly will choose a new head of government by next Tuesday.

Tobruk is in eastern Libya and has its own parliament as opposite to the internationally-recognized government and prime minister in Tripoli.

