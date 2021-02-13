Libyan Parties Meet to Discuss a 'Roadmap' to The December Elections

UN Special Envoy for Libya spoken with actors in the war-torn country Friday and thanked them “for their active participation in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.”

UN's Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement that in the past two days, Jan Kubis spoke with President of the High Council of State Khaled al-Meshri, Deputy President of the Presidency Council Ahmed Maetig and Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga and “acknowledged their work to achieve progress in political, economic, and security files.”

“He sought their views on the next steps to ensure the swift formation of the interim government, and further advances in the economic, social, and security areas, in creating unified structures and authorities, in moving forward on national reconciliation, as well as on implementation of the Roadmap with a view to holding national elections on 24 December 2021,” the statement added.

Kubis also spoke to warlord Khalifa Haftar to “discuss developments and priorities, in particular in the security file, where he welcomed his support to the implementation of the ceasefire.”

Last week, Libya's rival political groups agreed to form an interim unity government after five days of talks in Switzerland.

Mohammad Younes Menfi was elected to head the Presidency Council and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh as prime minister.

