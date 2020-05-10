Libyan Rebels Shell Tripoli Airport With 80 Rockets, Kill Six Civilians

Libyan rebels have heavily attacked an airport in the capital Tripoli, killing six civilians and inflicting damage in and around the facility.

Several civilians were also injured in the attack on Mitiga International Airport on Saturday, the country’s internationally-recognized government said.

The Libyan Interior Ministry said at least 80 rockets were fired in the attack, damaging two Airbus planes, setting fuel depots on fire, and destroying fire trucks. The country’s Transport Ministry said one of the targeted planes was about to take off on a flight to Spain to return the Libyan nationals stranded there amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Video shared by an airport worker showed black smoke billowing over the apron. Images shared on social media showed shrapnel damage sprayed across the nose of a passenger plane.

Mitiga is the last functioning airport in the Libyan capital, although civilian flights stopped in March because of repeated shelling even before the country imposed a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saturday attack came amid intensified fighting between the Libyan government and the rebels, who are under the command of a renegade general named Khalifa Haftar.

It also came hours after the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned the indiscriminate rebel attacks on civilians in Tripoli, saying the attacks “may amount to war crimes.”

Late on Thursday, Turkey and Italy said the area around their embassies in Tripoli had been shelled, leading the European Union (EU) to condemn the incident, which it said was “attributal to Haftar’s forces.”

The rebels launched an offensive to seize the capital in April 2019. But they have not been able to advance past the city’s outskirts.

Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, and Jordan.

Libya plunged into chaos in 2011, when a popular uprising and a NATO intervention led to the ouster, and later killing, of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

This article has been adapted from its original source.