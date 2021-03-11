'Living Nightmare': Guterres Seeks to Help Syria But Can't!

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for more humanitarian access in conflict-hit Syria to reach more people in need of assistance.

Speaking to reporters at UN headquarters to mark the 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war, Guterres said Syria has fallen off the front pages after a decade of conflict and "yet, the situation remains a living nightmare."

"Some 60% of Syrians are at risk of hunger this year. It is imperative that we continue to reach all Syrians in need of humanitarian assistance," he said. "More humanitarian access is needed."

He said intensified cross-line and cross-border deliveries are essential to reach everyone in need everywhere.

The UN chief also pledged that the international body will continue its pursuit of a political settlement in line with Security Council resolution 2254, citing the first step on that path, which should be tangible progress in the Constitutional Committee.

He said the Syrian parties have the opportunity to demonstrate a willingness to find common grounds.

"This is the best, that will lead to a solution that meets the legitimate aspirations of all Syrians."

It is a process in which Syrian women and men must play their full part, he added.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

According to UN estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced.

