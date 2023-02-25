Lukashenko to meet Chinese president

  1. Home
Published February 25th, 2023 - 03:31 GMT
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on February 17, 2023. (Photo by Vladimir Astapkovich / SPUTNIK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans an official visit to China next week, the Chinese foreign ministry said Saturday.

According to the statement, Lukashenko is expected to hold a 4-day visit to China, starting Feb. 28, after an invitation from President Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying added: "At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2."

The foreign minister of China Qin Gang stated that his country wants to increase and enhance mutual political trust with Belarus.

