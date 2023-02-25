Lukashenko to meet Chinese president

ALBAWABA - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans an official visit to China next week, the Chinese foreign ministry said Saturday.

According to the statement, Lukashenko is expected to hold a 4-day visit to China, starting Feb. 28, after an invitation from President Chinese President Xi Jinping.

NEW - Belarus' Lukashenko to meet Xi Jinping in China next week. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 25, 2023

Spokesperson Hua Chunying added: "At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2."

The foreign minister of China Qin Gang stated that his country wants to increase and enhance mutual political trust with Belarus.