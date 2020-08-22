Lukashenko Shoots Down France’s Offer to Mediate Between The Govt and Opposition

  1. Home
Published August 22nd, 2020 - 08:37 GMT
A man wearing a T-shirt with an image of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a rally of Lukashenko's supporters in Minsk on August 21, 2020. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko vowed on August 21 to resolve his country's political crisis "in the coming days" and accused the United States of "directing" anti-government protesters. Lukashenko is facing the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule after thousands of protesters took to the streets to denounce his claim to have won a sixth term in an August 9 presidential election. The opposition insists the vote was rigged and has called for Lukashenko to step down, but security forces have cracked down with thousands of arrests. Sergei GAPON / AFP
Belarus' president on Friday shot down France’s offer to mediate between the government and opposition in the wake of a controversial election, pointing instead to France’s own domestic problems. 

French President Emmanuel Macron “wants to mediate negotiations in Belarus. First let me come, I’ll be a mediator between the Yellow Vests and Macron," Alexander Lukashenko said at a rally in Minsk, referring to the iconic opposition movement that led months of anti-government protests in France.

He slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s criticism of Belarus after the Aug. 9 election, which Lukashenko won by a contested landslide, saying the US should first “sort out their own problems."

He also claimed that the protests in Belarus were orchestrated from abroad to create a buffer zone between Russia and the rest of Europe, made up of the three Baltic States, Belarus, and Ukraine, adding that Belarus is "the last component preventing completion of the circuit."

"The US plans all this and directs it, while the Europeans play along,” he said.

He added: “You see, when there’s unrest nearby and tanks begin to move and planes fly, that’s no accident."

The protests broke out after Lukashenko was declared the winner of the Aug. 9 elections, but several opposition candidates have challenged the results.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who came in second, has left the country amid rumors that she was forced to do so.

The situation in Belarus provoked deep concern throughout Europe, with leaders demanding Lukashenko launch a dialogue with the opposition.

