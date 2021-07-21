  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Macron, French Ministers' Phone on Moroccan Pegasus Spyware List

Macron, French Ministers' Phone on Moroccan Pegasus Spyware List

Published July 21st, 2021 - 05:19 GMT
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony to award Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson with the Legion of Honour at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 19, 2021. Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP
Highlights
Le Monde reveals president, former prime minister, 14 ministers were under Moroccan surveillance

Le Monde revealed that the telephone numbers of the French president Emmanuel Macron, former prime minister and 14 other ministers are featured by Pegasus spyware by a Moroccan security service.

Also ReadGovernments Use Israeli Surveillance Firm to Spy on 180 Journalists!Governments Use Israeli Surveillance Firm to Spy on 180 Journalists!

One of the two iPhone numbers of Emmanuel Macron, Eduard Philippe and government ministers were hacked in 2019 for possible surveillance through the Israeli company, according to the report.

Morocco, a former French colony, is known to share friendly relations with France.

The numbers of French political leadership are part of a list of more than 50,000 telephone numbers investigated by an international consortium of 17 news media outlets.


According to reports, Macron has been using the number regularly at least since 2017, when he came to power.

The possible infection by Pegasus could not be confirmed as Le Monde said it did not have access to the head of the state’s handset to carry technical checks to detect traces of the spyware.

The president’s office told Le Monde that "if the facts are true, they are obviously very serious” while vowing to investigate the revelations.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:French PresidentEmmanuel Macron

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...