Mahmood Abbas Visits Benny Gantz at His Israeli Home

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at his home in the central city of Rosh Ha'ayin late Tuesday, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

The office said the meeting focused on various issues including security and civil matters and lasted for two and a half hours.

BREAKING: Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at his house in Israel — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 28, 2021

Gantz told Abbas that he intended to “continue to promote actions to strengthen confidence in the economic and civilian fields, as agreed during their last meeting," the ministry said.

Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh confirmed the meeting on his Twitter page, saying the two men discussed security and economic and humanitarian issues as well as the tensions in the West Bank as a result of the actions of Israeli settlers.



This article has been adapted from its original source.