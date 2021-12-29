Mahmood Abbas Visits Benny Gantz at His Israeli Home

  1. Home
Published December 29th, 2021 - 07:02 GMT
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gives a joint statement with the US secretary of state, on May 25, 2021 at the Palestinian Authority headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah. / AFP / POOL / Alex Brandon
Two men discuss security and economic and humanitarian issues as well as tensions in West Bank

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at his home in the central city of Rosh Ha'ayin late Tuesday, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry. 

The office said the meeting focused on various issues including security and civil matters and lasted for two and a half hours.

Gantz told Abbas that he intended to “continue to promote actions to strengthen confidence in the economic and civilian fields, as agreed during their last meeting," the ministry said.

Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh confirmed the meeting on his Twitter page, saying the two men discussed security and economic and humanitarian issues as well as the tensions in the West Bank as a result of the actions of Israeli settlers.


