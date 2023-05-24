MBS and Netanyahu hold unofficial normalization talks

ALBAWABA - The United States informed Israel of its intention to broker a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia provided that Israel halts judicial overhaul and resumes peace talks with Palestinians.

After the Arab League summit, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) talked on the phone, facilitated by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, to talk about the possibility of an official normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Israeli media outlets reportedly said.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, speak about his vision for the Middle East.



The only way to achieve that is through eradicating radicalism and making more peace. 🕊️ #SaudiArabia #Israel pic.twitter.com/T6JiA7TuXo — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) May 21, 2023

These talks come in efforts to finalize an alleged normalization deal by the end of 2023. No progress was yet made in the talks, some say that MBS rejected meeting with Netanyahu.

A Channel 12 news report claimed that both Washington and Riyadh are attempting to put pressure on Israel to resume diplomatic discussions with the Palestinians, and the U.S. is also demanding that Netanyahu cease his government's contentious judicial overhaul plan.

During his speech at the Arab League summit, Mohammed Bin Salman told the attendees that "the Palestinian issue was and remains the central issue for Arab countries, and it is at the top of the kingdom’s priorities."

In 2020, the U.S. mediated what is known as Abraham Accords, which lead to a series of normalization statements between Israel, UAE, and Bahrain. Later on, Morocco followed and signed a normalization deal with Israel as well.

Latest talks are also hoped to initiate direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Israel, which will allow Muslims living in Israel easier Hajj routes as Eid Al-Adha approaches.

'I think normalization is a matter of time... There will be demands that meet Saudi requirements first, and second, Saudi Arabia wouldn't just normalize ties with Israel without giving something to the Palestinians,' says @lalshareef#MiddleEastNow | @laura_i24 pic.twitter.com/GgYOVnnObd — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 22, 2023

Netanyahu has repeatedly voiced the hope of reaching a peace accord with Saudi Arabia, saying it would be a “quantum leap” for regional peace that would effectively end the Arab-Israeli conflict, The Jewish Chronicle reported.