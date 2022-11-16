MBS with Meloni in G20 Bali meeting

ALBAWABA - Its trending in Arabic. The photograph of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and the new Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni in the G20 meetings in Bali, Indonesia has been trending.

"بحديث جانبي".. تداول لقطات #محمد_بن_سلمان ورئيسة وزراء إيطاليا جورجيا ميلوني على هامش #قمة_العشرين https://t.co/d1n6rFRn75 — CNN بالعربية (@cnnarabic) November 16, 2022

Social media buffs have expressed much interest in the meetings and continued to retweet the photo of the prince sitting next to Saudi prince known by his MBS initials.

“بحديث جانبي”.. تداول لقطات محمد بن سلمان ورئيسة وزراء إيطاليا جورجيا ميلوني بقمة العشرين https://t.co/N1IYwSmwga — SADA WATAN صدى وطن (@SadaWatan) November 16, 2022

There are many pictures of the crown prince on his twitter account meeting with different world leaders. His is pictured with different hashtags including (#محمد_بن_سلمان_في_قمة_بالي #محمد_بن_سلمان #قمة_مجموعة_العشرين) but this appears to be the image that is most trending.

Meloni was recently chosen as Italy's far-right wing prime minister: