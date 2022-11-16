  1. Home
MBS with Meloni in G20 Bali meeting

Published November 16th, 2022 - 06:46 GMT
MBS with Meloni
(L to R) Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a lunch meeting during the G20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022. (Photo by AJENG DINAR ULFIANA / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Its trending in Arabic. The photograph of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and the new Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni in the G20 meetings in Bali, Indonesia has been trending.

Social media buffs have expressed much interest in the meetings and continued to retweet the photo of the prince sitting next to Saudi prince known by his MBS initials. 

There are many pictures of the crown prince on his twitter account meeting with different world leaders. His is pictured with different hashtags including  (#محمد_بن_سلمان_في_قمة_بالي #محمد_بن_سلمان #قمة_مجموعة_العشرين) but this appears to be the image that is most trending. 

Meloni was recently chosen as Italy's far-right wing prime minister:  

 

