Merkel Rules Out Renegotiating Brexit Ahead of EU Summit

Prime Minister Theresa May arriving to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel (Twitter)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruled out renegotiation of Brexit deal, ahead of a key summit of EU leaders beginning on Thursday.

Responding to questions by lawmakers on Wednesday at the parliament, Merkel said the leaders will discuss the latest Brexit developments at their two-day summit in Brussels, and listen to British Prime Minister Theresa May on the withdrawal agreement.

“We do not have the intention to change the exit deal, which is the general position of the 27 member states. So it should not be expected now, that these debates will lead to some changes in the deal,” she stressed.

On Monday, May announced the postponement of this week’s Brexit vote at the House of Commons, acknowledging the deal “would be rejected by a significant margin”.

Merkel said, during her meeting with British Prime Minister in Berlin on Tuesday, she underlined that the vote on the withdrawal agreement will take place before January 21.

“We are still hopeful of an orderly exit of the U.K. from the European Union,” Merkel said, but she also added that Berlin was preparing itself to all scenarios, including the U.K.’s exit from the EU without a deal.

