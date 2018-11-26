Military Copter Crash in Istanbul Kills 5 Soldiers

Military helicopter crash in Istanbul (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for İstanbul Follow >

A military helicopter with five soldiers on board crashed in a residential area of Istanbul on Monday, killing four of them, officials said. The fifth soldier was rushed to a hospital with injuries.

The state-run Anadolu Agency and the province's governor said the helicopter, which was on a training flight, hit at around 11:00 am the roof of a building and crashed in between apartment blocks in Istanbul's Sancaktepe district, on the Asian side of the city that straddles two continents.

No one else was hurt in the incident, according to the statement from the Istanbul governor's office.

The cause of the accident was under investigation by the Istanbul public prosecutor, Anadolu said.

The helicopter was returning to Samandira air base, near Sancaktepe, and may have tried to land on an empty plot of land in the neighborhood after experiencing a technical fault, private NTV television reported.

The helicopter appeared to have turned over and its debris was scattered around the street, video footage from the scene showed.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was at the scene and told reporters that the injured soldier was in intensive care.

"Our heroic pilots tried to make an emergency landing for a reason we do not yet know and as you can see, they showed great effort to ensure they did so without hurting anyone," Akar told reporters, quoted by CNN Turk broadcaster.

This article has been adapted from its original source.