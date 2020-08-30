Montenegro Holds Its Fifth Parliamentary Elections Since Independence

More than half a million voters are expected to cast their ballots on Sunday in Montenegro’s fifth parliamentary elections since independence.

Candidates from 11 coalitions, six alliances, and five parties are vying for a place in the 81-seat parliament.

The main contest is expected between President Milo Djukanovic’s pro-West Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which has ruled the country for 30 years, and the opposition Democratic Front (DF), which leans more towards Russia and Serbia.

However, neither of the two is projected to win a majority in parliament.

Montenegrins can vote at 1,217 polling stations until 8 p.m. (1800GMT), with the first unofficial results from the Montenegrin State Election Board (DIK) expected around midnight.

Safety measures have been enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic, with people required to wear masks when they come to vote and observe social distancing rules.

Authorities have decided to allow COVID-19 patients in quarantine to vote in person, while hospitalized patients can vote through post.

Along with the national parliament, people living in the country’s Kotor, Budva, Tivat, Andrijevica, and Gusinje cities will also be voting for their local government.

