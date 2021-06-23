More Than 50,000 COVID-19 Infections Reported in India

India surpassed the 30 million mark in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, registering 50,848 additional infections in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health.

The death toll in India now stands at 390,660 with 1,358 more deaths registered over the past day, showed the data.

India has administered a total of over 294.6 million vaccine doses, with nearly 5.5 million doses given in the last 24 hours, according to a provisional report issued by the government.

How did India manage to turn the COVID-19 trend in such a short time?

(Also, they have the delta variant)



In 5 weeks, they went from 404K daily cases to less than 60K. Test positivity rate from 22% to 3%



* India's national protocol includes ivermectin from the end of April 2021 pic.twitter.com/sXNd8I6nNT — J Chamie (@jjchamie) June 15, 2021

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in its active caseload, which as of Wednesday stands at 643,194, the lowest in 82 days, indicated the data.

Following a decision to reopen schools, authorities said on Tuesday that this would need to be carried out cautiously.

"We should take risks only when we are protected. Schools are places of large gatherings, which give the virus the opportunity to infect," said V.K. Paul of NITI Aayog, a government think-tank.

A steep rise in black fungus cases has been linked to COVID-19, with the infection causing thousands of deaths in India. https://t.co/8q9tUXmvMk — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 22, 2021

"The decision to reopen schools is not easy when an unpredictable situation is prevailing in the society," he added.