  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. More Than 50,000 COVID-19 Infections Reported in India

More Than 50,000 COVID-19 Infections Reported in India

Published June 23rd, 2021 - 10:32 GMT
India surpassed the 30 million mark in COVID-19 cases
A health worker inoculates a transgender person with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi on June 23, 2021. Prakash SINGH / AFP
Highlights
Death toll in India now stands at 390,660 with 1,358 deaths registered in single day as active caseload sees 82-day low

India surpassed the 30 million mark in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, registering 50,848 additional infections in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health.

Also ReadIndia: Elderly Homes Hit Hard in Pandemic Era India: Elderly Homes Hit Hard in Pandemic Era

The death toll in India now stands at 390,660 with 1,358 more deaths registered over the past day, showed the data.

India has administered a total of over 294.6 million vaccine doses, with nearly 5.5 million doses given in the last 24 hours, according to a provisional report issued by the government.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in its active caseload, which as of Wednesday stands at 643,194, the lowest in 82 days, indicated the data.

Following a decision to reopen schools, authorities said on Tuesday that this would need to be carried out cautiously.

 

"We should take risks only when we are protected. Schools are places of large gatherings, which give the virus the opportunity to infect," said V.K. Paul of NITI Aayog, a government think-tank.

Also ReadIndia: Elderly Homes Hit Hard in Pandemic Era Russia Tolls More Than 14,000 Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours

"The decision to reopen schools is not easy when an unpredictable situation is prevailing in the society," he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:COVID-19 casesDeathsCovid-19Indiavaccine

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...