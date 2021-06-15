Russia Tolls More Than 14,000 Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours

  1. Home
Published June 15th, 2021 - 12:15 GMT
Russia sees high covid-19 cases.
A serviceman of the Russian Ministry for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, wearing protective gear, disinfects Moscow's Belorussky railway station on June 11, 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP
Russia's capital Moscow remains worst-hit region accounting for almost half of active cases

Russia saw further growth in daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 14,185 new cases registered over the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5.23 million.

The number of active cases rose to its maximum since March 22 as 291,169 people are being treated for the infection.

Meanwhile, recoveries grew by 8,597 since Monday to reach 4.81 million while the number of fatalities increased by 379 to 127,180.

The capital Moscow remains the worst-hit region, making up almost 50% of all active cases, as 127,464 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a lockdown until June 19 to stem the spread of the virus. During this period, catering and entertainment venues are not allowed to serve visitors from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and parks are open only for walks.


In Moscow Oblast, closely connected with the capital, Governor Andrey Vorobyov obliged employers and organizations to ban employees or customers from entering the premises without a protective mask. The rule does not apply to those who have been vaccinated.

Although Russia was the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine -- Sputnik V -- it lags behind in the rate of vaccinated people, with slightly over 10% of the population having gotten a shot.

Commenting on the pace of the vaccination in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "it [pace of vaccination] is far from desired."

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.81 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 176.27 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.

© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

