Russia Tolls More Than 14,000 Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Russia saw further growth in daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 14,185 new cases registered over the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5.23 million.

The number of active cases rose to its maximum since March 22 as 291,169 people are being treated for the infection.

Meanwhile, recoveries grew by 8,597 since Monday to reach 4.81 million while the number of fatalities increased by 379 to 127,180.

Reuters: Russia has tested a nasal spray form of its COVID-19 vaccine that is suitable for children aged 8-12, and plans to launch the new product in September - #SputnikV developer and head of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg.👇 https://t.co/jTdrHriTNC — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 13, 2021

The capital Moscow remains the worst-hit region, making up almost 50% of all active cases, as 127,464 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a lockdown until June 19 to stem the spread of the virus. During this period, catering and entertainment venues are not allowed to serve visitors from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and parks are open only for walks.



In Moscow Oblast, closely connected with the capital, Governor Andrey Vorobyov obliged employers and organizations to ban employees or customers from entering the premises without a protective mask. The rule does not apply to those who have been vaccinated.

Although Russia was the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine -- Sputnik V -- it lags behind in the rate of vaccinated people, with slightly over 10% of the population having gotten a shot.

Commenting on the pace of the vaccination in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "it [pace of vaccination] is far from desired."

Turkey reaches 650,000 daily #COVID19 jabs with another 750,000 booked for Monday, while first batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives from Russiahttps://t.co/Ea0OhCSS2f — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) June 14, 2021

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.81 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 176.27 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.