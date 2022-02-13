More Drug Smugglers Busted on The Jordan-Syria Border

A number of smugglers were killed and others injured as they attempted to infiltrate and smuggle drugs and firearms into the Kingdom from the Syrian territory on Friday, a source at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said on Saturday.

Two of the bodies of the smugglers who were killed in the security operation have been found, according to the source.

According to the army's website, its forces prevented several suspected attempts to smuggle drugs into Jordan from Syria, and large quantities of narcotics were seized in separate operations that wounded several people.#BigNewsNetworkhttps://t.co/bzMlO2aRSI — Big News Network (@bignewsnetwork) January 30, 2022

Search and inspection operations were intensified at the borders, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, quoting the source on Saturday.

Also on Friday, an attempt to smuggle large amounts of narcotics was foiled at the Eastern Military Zone.



Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Friday followed up on the operations at the Eastern Military Zone that resulted in the seizure of large quantities of narcotic pills and firearms from Syria.

The operations resulted in the seizure of 9,343,000 Captagon pills, 38,900 tramadol pills, 7,096 palm-sized sheets of hashish, two vehicles, in addition to large quantities of ammunition, Petra, reported on Friday.