More Test Positive For COVID-19 at The Tokyo Olympics

Published July 26th, 2021 - 06:34 GMT
Tokyo Olympics COVID cases hit 148
An anti-Olympic activist holds up a placard with a slogan reading "No Olympics" during a march to the offices of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in July 16, 2021. Philip FONG / AFP
15 more people placed under quarantine, including athletes

The number of COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics has risen to 148, the major sports event’s organizers said early Monday.

The organization committee announced that 15 more people were diagnosed with the virus, including three athletes coming from outside of Japan.


The athletes did not stay in the Olympic Village on the manmade island of Harumi in Tokyo Bay.

Those who contracted the virus were immediately placed under quarantine.

