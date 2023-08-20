Morocco denies submitting BRICS joining application

ALBAWABA - In response to recent media reports referring to a bid by Morocco to join the BRICS group, as well as its possible participation in the next BRICS/Africa meeting, MAP News Agency reported that there has never been any question of responding positively to the invitation to the meeting scheduled to take place in South Africa, or of taking part in this meeting at any level whatsoever.

According to an anonymous diplomatic source, MAP refuted a statement made earlier this month by South Africa's foreign minister, Anil Sooklal, who stated that Morocco was among the countries wanting to join the group.

"South Africa allowed itself to speak about Morocco's ties with the BRICS without prior consultation," the statement stated.

An authorized source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates said: "It's a meeting organized on the basis of a unilateral initiative by the South African government", adding that Morocco has therefore assessed this invitation in the light of its strained bilateral relationship with this country.

"South African diplomacy is known for its light, improvised, and unpredictable management when it comes to organizing this type of event," the source said, adding that South Africa invited a big number of countries without consulting other BRICS members.

Morocco would not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa, MAP said, adding: "South Africa has in fact always shown a primary hostility towards Morocco and has systematically taken negative and dogmatic positions on the Moroccan Sahara issue".

What is BRICS

The abbreviation BRICS refers to the powerful grouping of the world's leading emerging market economies, which include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The BRICS mechanism was established to promote peace, security, development, and collaboration.

The body's growth is one of the top priorities on the agenda for its 15th summit, which begins on August 22, with a number of other African counties applying to join BRICS.