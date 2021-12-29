  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Myanmar's Military Forces Carry out Deadly Attacks in The Kayah State

Myanmar's Military Forces Carry out Deadly Attacks in The Kayah State

Published December 29th, 2021 - 07:15 GMT
US slams Myanmar military's deadly attacks in Kayah State
This photo taken on October 19, 2021 shows members of the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) and Kareni Army (KA) at a checkpoint near Demoso, in Myanmar's eastern Kayah state. Young anti-coup recruits line up at a secret camp in Myanmar, hands behind their heads and stomachs braced, waiting for a drill instructor to deliver a punch to toughen them up for their fight against the military. (Photo by AFP)
Highlights
'We are alarmed by the military regime’s brutality' in Myanmar, says top diplomat

The US on Tuesday condemned the Dec. 24 attacks by the Myanmar military in Kayah State, which killed at least 35 people.

Also ReadMyanmar: New Strategy to Silence People Is Not Too SubtleMyanmar: New Strategy to Silence People Is Not Too Subtle

Fatalities include women and children and two staff members of the international aid organization Save the Children.

 

"We are alarmed by the military regime’s brutality across much of Burma, including most recently in Kayah and Karen States," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement, using an alternate for Myanmar.

"The targeting of innocent people and humanitarian actors is unacceptable, and the military’s widespread atrocities against the people of Burma underscore the urgency of holding its members accountable," said the top diplomat.


Blinken urged the international community to do more to advance that goal and prevent the recurrence of atrocities in Myanmar, including by ending the sale of arms and dual-use technology to the military.

The Myanmar military, known locally as the Tatmadaw, launched a military coup on Feb. 1 and jailed the National League for Democracy (NLD) leadership led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was earlier this month sentenced to four years in prison.

More than 1,000 people have been killed while over 5,400 others have been arrested by junta forces, many of whom have since been released.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Save The ChildrenMyanmarUSAung San Suu Kyi

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...