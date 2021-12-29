Myanmar's Military Forces Carry out Deadly Attacks in The Kayah State

The US on Tuesday condemned the Dec. 24 attacks by the Myanmar military in Kayah State, which killed at least 35 people.

Fatalities include women and children and two staff members of the international aid organization Save the Children.

"More than 30 people, including [elders,] women and children, were killed and their bodies burnt" by the Myanmar military in Kayah state, according to local reports. https://t.co/e4DFZsUtY7 pic.twitter.com/fz3k93IxxP — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) December 25, 2021

"We are alarmed by the military regime’s brutality across much of Burma, including most recently in Kayah and Karen States," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement, using an alternate for Myanmar.

"The targeting of innocent people and humanitarian actors is unacceptable, and the military’s widespread atrocities against the people of Burma underscore the urgency of holding its members accountable," said the top diplomat.



Blinken urged the international community to do more to advance that goal and prevent the recurrence of atrocities in Myanmar, including by ending the sale of arms and dual-use technology to the military.

The Myanmar military, known locally as the Tatmadaw, launched a military coup on Feb. 1 and jailed the National League for Democracy (NLD) leadership led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was earlier this month sentenced to four years in prison.

More than 1,000 people have been killed while over 5,400 others have been arrested by junta forces, many of whom have since been released.

