Nature's fury hits Turkey again!

ALBAWABA - The recent flood of the Bartin River has crippled the city of Bartin, as the flood waters continue to wreak havoc. Drone footage captured the horrific scenes, showing the extent of the catastrophe caused by the torrential rain.

Located in the hard-hit Black Sea region, Bartin has seen many landslides along with widespread flooding. The river, which runs through the city center before emptying into the Black Sea, broke its banks at Kemerköprü, flooding walking paths, benches, and recreational areas. Homes and businesses were not spared from the flood.

In the aftermath, helicopter rescues are carried out to rescue workers who are stranded on a completely flooded industrial site.

With floodwaters receding in certain areas, the city has embarked on a massive clean-up effort. Teams made up of local authorities and the military alike have begun the daunting task of clearing the affected areas and restoring life to normal. Yali Mahallesi, in particular, witnessed the active participation of the Turkish Armed Forces in these operations.

Aerial footage provided a comprehensive visualization of the damage caused by the rainfall. Tersan street, where the Partin River stretches, was captured from above, presenting a realistic picture of the submerged streets and structures