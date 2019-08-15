  1. Home
  3. Netanyahu Aims to Ban Omar, Tlaib From Visiting Israel

Published August 15th, 2019 - 11:07 GMT
US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, left, and Rashida Tlaib. (AFP)
Tlaib's family immigrated to the US from the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding consultations with senior ministers and aides to reevaluate the decision to allow two Democratic Congresswomen to enter the country next week, said a government official according to The Associated Press Thursday.

The premier was holding consultations about the upcoming visit of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and that "there is a possibility that Israel will not allow the visit in its current proposed format." 

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.


The Muslim members of Congress are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians and advocates of a boycott against the country. 

Last month, Israeli ambassador to the US Ron Dermer said Israel would not deny entry to any member of Congress.

Via SyndiGate.info


