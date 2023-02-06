Netanyahu is failing in his choices

ALBAWABA - The establishment of a new Jewish settlement adjacent to the Gaza Strip will only add fuel to the fire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined the new settlement to be called Hanun and which will now stand like a sour thumb together with the rest of the other Jewish enclaves surrounding Gaza and reminding Palestinians of their helpless situation.

Netanyahu is saying a Jewish settlement, more like another colony as the French would argue, will bolster the Jewish population and increase the security of Israel. But is this true? Last month eight Israelis were killed at the Nabi Yaqoub settlement to the north of occupied Jerusalem. They were shot dead in broad daylight after leaving a synagogue. This is not to mention the injured. On the same day, a 13-year-old Palestinian shot and wounded two Israelis in Silwan, also in occupied Jerusalem.

Palestinians are no longer afraid of the high-handed, iron-fisted approach Israel has adopted over the last decades since 1967 when it occupied the rest of the West Bank, Gaza, and the Golan Heights. Indeed, the recent bloody attacks show the continual failure of Netanyhu's security approach to quell a restive Palestinian population who long sought determination from Israeli occupation and rule.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv for a fifth consecutive week against controversial legal reforms touted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing government.



➡️ https://t.co/PHG0PtuxUf pic.twitter.com/fm4mxFyXgb — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 5, 2023

But the daring attacks were also in response to what the Israeli army had been doing in Jenin and the rest of the occupied territories. It was in response to the cold-bloodied murders of Palestinians. The attack on the synagogue was on 27 January. Yet during that month - 30 days alone - a total of at least 30 Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces with no compunction.

Further to that, the attacks in East Jerusalem came two days after fully armed Israeli soldiers raided Jenin refugee camp killing 10 Palestinians and injuring 20 others. Israel has been ignoring and brushing aside what the United Nations had been saying about 2022 being the most bloody and destructive year on the Palestinian territories but Israeli politicians and definitely not their trigger-happy soldiers and generals are not listening.

The high-handed security approach Netanyahu and his extremist ministers has promised failed to protect their most ardent of supporters and save their lives, a bloody mess that could have been avoided. But would they listen? New National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a member of the Likud-led government which had been elected last January, promised an even tougher stand to break the Palestinians.

"Welcome Mr. Apartheid".



Activists from BDS France were out in Paris in protest of isr*eli occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to France. pic.twitter.com/bzzDu4fnby — Sara Rey (@SaraReyi) February 5, 2023

But would he really be right in the light of what has been going on. His extremist vitriol just goes on, promising the electric chair for Palestinians and vows to pass a death penalty bill against anyone who would harm Israelis.

Similarly Netanyahu wants to arm thousands of his Jewish compatriots. He wants to make it easier for them to carry arms on the streets by making the license process of getting a gun that much quicker regardless of what critics have been saying about an already militaristic Israeli society.

Is this really the best way of protecting Israelis? Wouldn't a revival of the peace process be a better approach? Just negotiate with the Palestinians along the long-stalemated Madrid peace conference of 1991 and Oslo process that followed it. It has long been in the doldrums and judging from the present the Israeli government it will continue to be so for the near future despite the urge to move forward by world leaders, including American politicians like the rest visit of the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to the region.

Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened Palestinians with execution by the "electric chair" following the latest round of violence by regime forces across the occupied Palestinian territories. pic.twitter.com/IoxdmH9X0r — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) February 2, 2023

Netanyahu wants peace according to his belief and thinking. Having the Palestinian Authority saddled in Ramallah is only good if it continues to be limited and parochial in perspective and looks to the Israelis for orientation and help. Already he is trying to side line it by seeking to normalize with more Arab countries if he can. That would be game, set and match because for him it would mean putting Palestinians forevermore on the political fringes.

But would that be feasible. Netanyahu is already facing thousands of protestors across Israel who weekly demonstrate against his policies and he is already dealing with a fractious society. Does he want to continue to alienate these sections while at the same time needling the Palestinians?