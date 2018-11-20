Netanyahu Rejects Israeli Early Polls, Takes on Defense Portfolio

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the foreign affairs and defence committee meeting at the Knesset on November 19, 2018. (Gali TIBBON / AFP)

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced on Sunday that he will take over the position as defense minister following Avigdor Liberman's resignation last week and rejected calls for early elections.

During a press conference at Israel’s Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said it would be wrong and “irresponsible” to bring down the Israeli government and force new elections during “one of our most difficult security periods.”

He continued, “We are in the midst of a military campaign, and you don’t abandon during a campaign, you don’t play politics.”

Netanyahu referred to Lieberman’s resignation and to the Israeli Education Minister, Naftali Bennett, who threatened to bring down the Israeli government if he is not appointed as defense minister.

However, Netanyahu stressed, that there is “no place for politics or personal considerations” when it comes to Israel's security.

Netanyahu also claimed that he was the best person to be appointed as defense minister and implored his coalition partners to “do the responsible thing for the sake of Israel” and support the decision.

Netanyahu, who currently serves as Israeli prime minister, defense minister and foreign minister, said "The security of the nation is beyond politics, and the security of the nation is also beyond personal concerns."

