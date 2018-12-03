Netanyahu Set to Hold Talks With Pompeo in Brussels

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. left. is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AFP/File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet on Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Brussels, according to a statement by his office.

Netanyahu is scheduled to leave Israel en route to Belgium later in the day.

During the meeting, both officials will discuss regional developments, the statement said.

Monday’s meeting comes one day after Israeli police recommended indicting Netanyahu and his wife for bribery charges.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

