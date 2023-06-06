Netanyahu, Sisi discuss border shooting over phone

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Saturday's border shooting that killed three Israeli soldiers with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in a phone call.

During the call, Sisi expressed his condolences on the killing of three soldiers killed in the attack along the Egyptian border.

In return, the Israeli prime minister thanked the Egyptian president for his call and his commitment to an exhaustive and joint investigation into the border shooting attack, Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday.

On Saturday, An Egyptian soldier, identified as Mohammad Salah Ibrahim, 23, shot to death three Israeli soldiers on the Egypt-Israel border.

According to the Israeli army, the three soldiers were identified as Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz, and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.

#UPDATE Israel army says assailant in border shooting was Egypt policeman pic.twitter.com/240CqScrLx — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 3, 2023

The Israeli army announced later the killing of the Egyptian border guard who was suspected of carrying out the attack.

In an early statement, Netanyahu announced: "Israel passed a clear message to the Egyptian government: We expect the joint investigation to be comprehensive and thorough. This is part of the important security cooperation between us that has benefited both countries for years. We will derive the necessary conclusions regarding our activity at the Southern border."

According to AlJazeera, the Egyptian border guard who was responsible for the border shooting attack used to be nicknamed the drawer by his military colleagues as he was a good painter.

He further used to serve as a military man in the Sinai region.