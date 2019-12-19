Netanyahu in Trouble Over Graft, Faces Leadership Challenge

As Israelis prepare to return to the polls for a third time in less than a year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trapped in a political impasse as he faces graft cases and an internal challenge to his leadership of the Likud Party.

With no government formed after April or September snap elections, the Knesset voted to dissolve the parliament to pave the way for the new elections on March 2.

Netanyahu, who has led the Likud Party since 2009, is now being challenged by veteran politician Gideon Saar over leading the right-wing party.

Netanyahu and his main political rival Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White alliance, have failed to form a government. Yet Gantz, according to opinion polls, still has an opportunity to increase his seats in the upcoming Knesset at the expense of the right-wing parties.

Netanyahu is under pressure after Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit indicted him on charges including bribery, fraud and breach of trust on Nov. 17.

The move made Netanyahu Israel’s first sitting prime minister to be indicted.

Following the attorney general’s decision, Netanyahu may request immunity from the Knesset. But this will not be easy to achieve, as Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beytenu party, said Netanyahu should be given the chance to prove he is innocent in court not via immunity.

Gantz and his coalition partner Yair Lapid have also called on Netanyahu to resign.

Last week, Lieberman suggested granting Netanyahu a presidential pardon in exchange for his exit from political life.

In 2005, the immunity law for Knesset members was amended by lifting it from all lawmakers, and the majority's approval became mandatory for any member to obtain immunity.

Netanyahu faces another challenge over leading the Likud Party with the emergence of Gideon Saar.

In a Saturday interview with Israeli Channel 13, Saar said six opinion surveys showed that in the event that he was chosen to lead Likud, the party would secure more seats in the Knesset by attracting votes from its main rival the Blue and White alliance.

Saar also exacerbated the battle for Likud’s leadership by challenging Netanyahu to a televised debate.

The Likud Central Committee has set Dec. 26 to hold the leadership primary.

According to Israeli reports, leading Likud members may stay neutral, supporting neither Netanyahu or Saar.

Israeli affairs specialist Esmat Mansour believes that Netanyahu is "at his worst" in light of all the challenges he faces.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mansour said the mere idea of ​​Netanyahu obtaining a pardon in exchange for his exit from political life is a clear indication of the depth of the crisis he is facing.

Mansour pointed out that all of Netanyahu's current maneuvers are aimed at improving his position in order to obtain an "honorable" deal regarding his judicial situation with a view to ensuring a way out from his crisis without imprisonment if convicted.

He expects the elections to bring a significant fallback to Netanyahu, noting that U.S. President Donald Trump avoided mentioning Netanyahu in a recent speech to leaders of Jewish organizations in the U.S.

Mansour considered this an indication that the U.S. administration no longer sees Netanyahu as a future partner in light of all the challenges that might force him out of political life and perhaps lead him to prison.

