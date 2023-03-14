Another quake hits Turkey's south

ALBAWABA - An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale rattled the Guksun district of Kahramanmaras province in southern Turkey.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) stated that the tremor occurred at a depth of 7 Kilometers on Tuesday.

زلزال بقوة 4.7 درجة يضرب محافظة كهرمان مرعش التركية#وان_نيوز#الحقيقة_المطلقة pic.twitter.com/AFJQkoXh5b — 1news - وان نيوز (@onenewsiq) March 14, 2023

There were no immediate reports of material damage or injuries.

Two massive earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 53,000 people and injuring thousands of others. The earthquakes also dealt a blow to buildings and the infrastructure.