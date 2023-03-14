  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 4.7 quake hits Turkey's Kahramanmaras

Another quake hits Turkey's south

Published March 14th, 2023 - 11:22 GMT
New earthquake hits Turkey Kahramanmaras
Highlights
An earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude hits turkey

ALBAWABA - An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale rattled the Guksun district of Kahramanmaras province in southern Turkey.

Also ReadResearcher expects devastating earthquakes in TurkeyResearcher expects devastating earthquakes in Turkey

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) stated that the tremor occurred at a depth of 7 Kilometers on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of material damage or injuries.

Two massive earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 53,000 people and injuring thousands of others. The earthquakes also dealt a blow to buildings and the infrastructure.

Tags:TurkeyearthquakeKahramanmaras

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...