New Iran President Raeisi Takes Seat of Office, Tuesday

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi will be endorsed as Iran’s new president on Tuesday by the leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Raeisi will receive the presidential mandate from Ayatollah Khamenei during the endorsement ceremony, which will be attended by a number of officials.

An informed source said the administration of #Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi would by no means intervene in the selection process of the new mayor of Tehran.https://t.co/iAwigURUAd — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) July 31, 2021

During the event, the Iranian interior minister will first present a report on the June 18 election, following which the endorsement decree will be read out, and Raeisi and the Leader will deliver speeches respectively.

Two days later, Raeisi will take an oath of office in an inauguration ceremony at the Iranian Parliament or Majlis.

Speaking on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that dozens of delegations at the level of presidents, prime ministers, members of parliament and foreign ministers will visit Tehran to take part in Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony.

“Dozens of delegations traveling to Iran is a further manifestation of Iran's acceptance and legitimacy in the international arena,” he added.

Among the dignitaries, Iraqi President Barham Salih will most likely visit Iran for the inauguration ceremony, Khatibzadeh said.

Khatibzadeh said he was not certain of whether a Saudi delegation would also be present at the ceremony.

This article has been adapted from its original source.