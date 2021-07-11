  1. Home
  New Israeli President Isaac Herzog Calls Jordan's King Abdullah

New Israeli President Isaac Herzog Calls Jordan's King Abdullah

Published July 11th, 2021
King receives call from Israeli president Isaac Herzog
Jordanian King Abdullah II gestures as he delivers a speech at the European Parliament, on January 15, 2020, in Strasbourg, eastern France. (Photo by Frederick FLORIN / AFP)
King Abdullah on Saturday received a phone call from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and stressed the importance of working towards just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

King Abdullah stressed the need to step up efforts to reach this solution, as the only way to achieve security, stability and lasting peace in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.

 

Tags:Isaac HerzogKing AbdullahJordanIsraeli President

Via SyndiGate.info


