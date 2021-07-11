New Israeli President Isaac Herzog Calls Jordan's King Abdullah

King Abdullah on Saturday received a phone call from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and stressed the importance of working towards just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

King Abdullah stressed the need to step up efforts to reach this solution, as the only way to achieve security, stability and lasting peace in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.