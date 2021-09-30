  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. New Zealand Takes First Move in Fighting Terrorism After Christchurch Mosques Attack

New Zealand Takes First Move in Fighting Terrorism After Christchurch Mosques Attack

Published September 30th, 2021 - 11:41 GMT
new counter-terrorism law passed in New Zealand
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster (R) speak during a press conference in Wellington on September 4, 2021. (Photo by Mark Mitchell / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
New law is first step in implementing royal commission report on Christchurch mosques terror attack in 2019, says official

Parliament in New Zealand agreed a counter-terrorism legislation on Thursday, granting more powers to security agencies in their efforts to fight terrorism, the country's immigration minister said.

Also ReadNew Zealand Allocates $3 Million in Humanitarian Aid For AfghanistanNew Zealand Allocates $3 Million in Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan

The bill was part of a government move to implement the recommendation of a royal commission probe into the terror attacks in March 2019 on two mosques in the town of Christchurch, Kris Faafoi said in a statement.

"The Bill strengthens our laws to fight the ever evolving nature of terrorism and closes longstanding gaps in our counter terrorism legislation to better protect New Zealanders," Faafoi said.

"The new counter terrorism law's major change is to add the criminal offence of planning or preparation for a terrorist act," he added.

Under the new law, security agencies will also have powers to enter, search, and monitor premises without a warrant.

Weapons or combat training for terrorist purposes has also been criminalized, as has travelling to, from, or via New Zealand with the intent to carry out a terror offense.

It also expanded offences concerning terror financing to include "wider forms of support" such as goods and services.

"These changes bring our definition of a terrorist act into line with counter terrorism laws in other countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom, and mean we have the tools we need so we can act early to prevent, respond to, and disrupt terrorist activity," said the official.

"The nature of terrorism has changed. Across the world there are more lone actors, rather than larger organised groups; as we saw with the March 15 attack on mosques in Christchurch two years ago, and the attack on shoppers in a West Auckland supermarket earlier this month."


Faafoi was referring to a knife attack in a supermarket on Sept. 3 that left six people wounded, three in critical condition. Police shot dead the "extremist" that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said was inspired by the Daesh terror group, also known as ISIS.

Brenton Tarrant, an Australian white supremacist who carried out the Christchurch attacks on March 15, 2019, had killed 51 people and injured 40 more at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre. He was sentenced to life in prison last year without the possibility of a parole.

The findings of a royal commission inquiry, which was formed to find out whether the attack could have been prevented, had been presented in parliament last year.

Also ReadNew Zealand Allocates $3 Million in Humanitarian Aid For AfghanistanNew Zealand Maybe on The Verge of 120 Delta Covid Cases

The 792-page report, which took about 18 months to compile, had identified deficiencies in the firearms licensing system, as well as "inappropriate concentration of resources" on the part of security agencies.

It had made a list of recommendations, including changes to how firearms are managed, establishing a new national intelligence and security agency and a proposal for the police to better identify and respond to hate crimes.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Christchurch MosquesMuslimIslamophobia

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...