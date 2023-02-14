Nikki Haley announces 2024 election bid

ALBAWABA - American politician Nikki Haley announced her bid for the 2024 presidential elections in the United States, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

In a video shared by Haley, the Indian-origin candidate explained how she was different when she was young, but she said she was blessed to live in the U.S.

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

"Even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America," the politician maintained.

"I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," the former South Carolina governor said in the video of her campaign," she added.

Former South Carolina Governor slammed the current U.S. President Joe Biden's policy by calling his record "abysmal." However, the politician didn't mention former President Donald Trump.

Nikki Haley once said, "America has never passed a law based on race."



I think that's wrong, but I'm only 3/5ths sure. https://t.co/PN6hPtq5mV — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) February 14, 2023

The 51-year-old politician was originally born Nimrata Randhawa in Bamberg, South Carolina. She was appointed by Trump as the 29th U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and served from January 2017 till December 2018.