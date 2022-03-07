Nine Killed in Russian Airstrikes on Vinnytsia Airport

At least nine people were killed in attacks carried out by Russian air forces on Ukraine's Vinnytsia airport, according to Ukrainian rescuer teams.

The Ukrainian president revealed yesterday that the Vinnytsia airport was totally destroyed by eight Russian airstrikes.

‼️ Urgent appeal by President @ZelenskyyUa: a missile strike on #Vinnytsia consisted of eight missiles; the airport is completely destroyed.

The President called on the world to close the skies over #Ukraine and provide Ukraine with aircraft. pic.twitter.com/0s8nUneRZP — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 6, 2022

The official account of the Parliament of Ukraine shared footage of the airport showing heavy black smoke seen rising in the sky after airstrikes damaged the airport.