  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Nine Killed in Russian Airstrikes on Vinnytsia Airport

Nine Killed in Russian Airstrikes on Vinnytsia Airport

Published March 7th, 2022 - 09:02 GMT
Breaking News

At least nine people were killed in attacks carried out by Russian air forces on Ukraine's Vinnytsia airport, according to Ukrainian rescuer teams.

The Ukrainian president revealed yesterday that the Vinnytsia airport was totally destroyed by eight Russian airstrikes.

The official account of the Parliament of Ukraine shared footage of the airport showing heavy black smoke seen rising in the sky after airstrikes damaged the airport.

Tags:Breaking newsRussiaUkraineWar

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...