Nobel Laureate Suu Kyi: A Nightmare For The Myanmar Military (AFP)

Hearings for the trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be moved to a prison compound in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, a source with knowledge of the case said Tuesday.

The Nobel laureate, 77, was detained by the military when it ousted her government last year and faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years.

She has since been confined to an undisclosed location in Naypyidaw, leaving only to attend hearings in a municipal compound in the east of the sprawling, low-rise capital inaugurated by the army in 2006.

Praying & wishing 77th Birthday to dear Amay Suu

All our thoughts, prayers & best wishes are with people's leader, H.E Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of Myanmar & NLD Chair who turned 77 years today under bloodstained hands of genocidal military generals in Myanmar pic.twitter.com/hwwFACCAmV — Dr. Sasa (@DrSasa22222) June 19, 2022

Future hearings "will be conducted at the new Special Court in Naypyidaw Prison" following the completion of a new court building in the compound, said a source with knowledge of the case.

The source did not give further details.

Suu Kyi's lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media and journalists barred from her trial.

Under a previous junta regime, she spent long spells under house arrest in her family mansion in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city.

Myanmar’s democracy icon Suu Kyi spends her 77th birthday in junta detention

People around Myanmar will be taking time out to mark 19 June 2022, the 77th birthday of Myanmar’s democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi.https://t.co/3hNT7L3Szs — Burma News International (@bnionline1) June 20, 2022

Her current detention has seen her links to the outside world limited to brief pre-trial meetings with her lawyers.

She has already been convicted of corruption, incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules, and breaking a telecommunications law, with a court sentencing her so far to 11 years.

Suu Kyi turned 77 on Sunday and brought a birthday cake to court to eat with her lawyers ahead of a hearing on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.