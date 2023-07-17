Omani foreign minister meets his Iranian counterpart in Tehran

ALBAWABA- Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi met with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, in Tehran. They discussed enhancing cooperation between their countries and addressed regional and international issues, including Tehran's initiative for regional dialogue with Gulf states.

During the meeting, the Omani Foreign Minister mentioned the possibility of an agreement to grant preferential trade between Oman and Iran. Al Busaidi emphasized Oman's policy of good neighborliness and its role in minimizing tensions and fostering positive relations.

Abdollahian expressed gratitude for Oman's efforts in facilitating regional dialogue and lifting sanctions on Iran. They also discussed Yemeni peace talks and Iran's regional initiative involving eight countries. The visit highlights the opportunity for constructive engagement between Iran and Oman, given their strong relations.

