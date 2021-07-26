  1. Home
One California Deputy Killed in a Shooting

Published July 26th, 2021 - 11:40 GMT
One California deputy killed and another two were injured in gun violence
March for Our Lives demonstration, protesting gun violence. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
A California sheriff's deputy was shot dead while two others were wounded during a shooting at a home in Wasco, California.

Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas lost his life during an hours-long standoff on Sunday. 

Campas was a father to two young girls and served Kern County on Patrol, SWAT and Honor Guard. 

He had been a soldier in United States Marine Corps prior to his law enforcement career.

His life came to an end when deputies were called to a residence in Kern County at around 1pm.  

 

'As deputies were en route there was additional phone calls with subjects shooting in the background and possibly subjects down inside the residence,' Kern County Sheriff's Office lieutenant Joel Swanson explained to reporters. 

Hours later at about 6.28pm, officers had a clear shot of the suspect who was shot but a third officer was also shot and injured during the operation.

The suspect was then transported to a local hospital while an honor guard could be seen outside Kern Medical as fellow officers stood and paid tribute to their fallen comrade. 

A flag-draped body was seen being placed in a hearse.

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia released a statement, calling the incident a tragedy.

'While reporting to a standoff here in Wasco, one of our brave Kern County Sheriff Deputies was killed-in-action and another was shot and wounded. Although this remains an ongoing situation, at this time I would like share that my heart goes out to the families of both the deputies,' he wrote in a statement. 

Investigators are actively working to clear the house and confirm the status of victims involved. 

It's believed there may be be two other people who have been shot inside the residence apart from the suspect who has since been removed. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

