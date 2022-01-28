OSCE: Hundreds of Ceasefire Violations Reported in Eastern Ukraine

  1. Home
Published January 28th, 2022 - 06:46 GMT
516 ceasefire violations were registered as of Wednesday evening in eastern Ukraine.
Anti-war protesters gather in front of the White House to demonstrate against escalating tensions between the United States and Russia over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine January 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP
Violations of truce registered in Donetsk, Luhansk regions, according to OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine,

A total of 516 ceasefire violations were registered as of Wednesday evening in eastern Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine said Thursday. 

The mission recorded 510 cease-fire violations, including 20 explosions, in the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, in the Luhansk region, the mission came across six truce violations.

The mission also continued monitoring the disengagement areas near the urban-type settlement Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote town, and Petrivske city, it said.


It also went on to follow up on the situation of civilians, "including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations" in the Luhansk region.

Also, the mission visited "two border crossing points outside government control" in the Luhansk region, the statement added.

Russia recently amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s eastern border, prompting fears that the Kremlin could be planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

Moscow has denied that it is preparing to invade and said its troops are there for exercises. It has also issued a list of security demands, including that Ukraine not join NATO.

Tags:UkraineRussiaWar

