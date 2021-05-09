Over 11 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered in The UAE

The UAE has administered 11,126,889 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far with an additional 78,342 jabs provided to residents overnight, bringing the country’s distribution rate to 112.50 doses per 100 people.

Health officials have embarked on a rapid vaccination campaign to stem the spread of coronavirus, and the country has one of the highest proportions of the population inoculated

COVID-19 vaccine doses given per 100 people.



Israel: 121

UAE: 110

Chile: 80

UK: 75

US: 75

Germany: 40

Spain: 39

Canada: 39

Italy: 37

France: 35

Norway: 34

Turkey: 29

Saudi: 28

Brazil: 21

China: 20

Mexico: 15

Russia: 14

India: 11

Indonesia: 7.8

Japan: 3.3



(Our World in Data) — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 7, 2021

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the vaccination program was in “line with plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination,” a report from state news agency WAM said.

This will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus, the reported added.



Meanwhile, the UAE announced 1,735 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 534,445, as well as three new deaths overnight.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities is now at 1,610.

The MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,701 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 514,769.