Published June 22nd, 2023 - 11:12 GMT ALBAWABA - Titanic-tour submarine with five people on board has run out of oxygen supply, according to experts. Tags:Titanic submarineTitanic © 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com) You may also like Subscribe Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content Subscribe Now Subscribe Sign up to get Al Bawaba's exclusive celeb scoops and entertainment news LatestPopular Oxygen supply runs out in Titanic submarine Paris climate finance summit kicks off, MBS attends 16,000 Europeans killed by hot weather in 2022 China-banned US chipmaker Micron to invest in India Titanic descendant is wife of missing sub pilot Loading content ...