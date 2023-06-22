Theories behind Titanic sub tragedy

ALBAWABA - Since the news about the Titanic submarine which went missing with 5 people on board while on a trip for a tourist trip to watch the Titanic wreck, many conspiracy theories have emerged online.

According to sources, the crew of the Titan submersible went missing after contact with its surface vessel - the Polar Prince - was cut off an hour and 45 minutes after the dive on Sunday.

Besides the pilot, four people on the sub-board are "British explorer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son. Also the CEO of the submersible company Stockton Rush and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet."

People have been speculating possible theories that were behind the Titanic submarine:

Mass Suicide:

Some people claimed that people have already agreed on a mass suicide and chose to go on this trip to make headlines. Some claimed that the pilot and the group have over dived into the ocean which can be a good indicator that they committed a mass suicide.

Titanic curse:

Many people have taken to social media to say that there's a kind of certain curse near the place where the Titanic wreck falls and it kills anyone who tries to go deep in the ocean to see the remains of the most famous ship.

I hope there is a good outcome no matter how slim but the curse of the Titanic continues or perhaps all the 3rd class passengers all 600 souls denied a lifeboat do not like their final resting place disturbed by rich people!!... pic.twitter.com/QPwrkXpsfp — ged marsden (@marsden64) June 19, 2023

Plotted incident:

Some social media users baselessly claimed that it was some kind of world collusion since all the people who were on board the Titanic submarine were rich. British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood was also on board.

On the other hand, some Twitter users reshared a tweet by Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by American aerospace company SpaceX and owned by Elon Musk, in which it was replying to the Oceangate post.

In the Twitter post by Oceangate Expeditions, it reads: "Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our #Titanic dive operations a success - thank you @Starlink."

Elon has coded the submarine gets found 6/22 https://t.co/VFJjVIKTsv pic.twitter.com/ZjJXziZIJc — We Know Your Game 🧙‍♀️ (@WeKnow_1234) June 22, 2023

As a return, Starlink's Twitter account replied to the tweet and wrote: "Internet from space supporting Titanic dive expedition."

Some people claimed that Starlink might be involved in cutting the internet somehow which lead to the Titanic submarine tragedy.