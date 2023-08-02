Palestinian Leadership condemns Israel in West Bank

ALBAWABA - The Palestinian leadership has expressed strong condemnation towards Israel for its actions in the West Bank.

In an official statement to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Nebil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, criticized the international community for remaining silent and not holding Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people.

Abu Rudeineh highlighted the killing of young Palestinians in Jerusalem and Hebron by Israeli forces, stating that such acts blatantly violate international law and legitimacy. He urgently called upon international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, to provide crucial protection for the Palestinian population and ensure the implementation of relevant resolutions.

The spokesperson also urged the US administration to intervene promptly, stressing that both the US and Israel share the responsibility for the deteriorating situation.

Recently, two individuals, including a child, were killed in East Jerusalem and Hebron by the Israeli military.