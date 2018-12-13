Palestinian Shoot Dead by Israeli Forces in West Bank

A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school in the town of as-Sawiyah. (JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

A Palestinian being sought over a drive-by shooting near the West Bank settlement of Ofra has been killed, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the IDF identified the suspect as 29-year-old Saleh Omar Barghouti from Kobar village in the West Bank.

It said four others reportedly responsible for the attack were also arrested.

On Dec. 9, six Israelis were injured in a shooting attack at a bus stop near Ofra. One of the victims is in critical condition.

