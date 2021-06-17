Palestinian Teen Shot in The Head Dies in Beita Town

Israeli occupation forces have shed the blood of yet another Palestinian youth. The teenage boy has succumbed to gunshot wounds he received as an Israeli soldier shot him in the head in the West Bank town of Beita.

Palestinian media identified the victim as 16-year-old Ahmed Bani Shamsa.

The Israeli Occupation Forces shot and killed 17 year old Ahmad Bani Shamsah in Beita last night. The Zionist terrorists shot him in the head. He was in the ICU for hours before he was martyred. #SaveBeita https://t.co/X8a1x1ATbf pic.twitter.com/2Rm4q6mQMG — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) June 17, 2021

Eyewitness told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency that the Palestinian teen was shot in the head by Israeli forces during a protest against the establishment of the illegal Evyatar settlement outpost in Beita, southeast of Nablus city on Wednesday.

He was rushed to Nablus’ Rafidia Surgical Hospital "in critical condition," they added.

The Israeli army claimed that a group of dozens of Palestinians was making its way toward the outpost when one of them threw a suspicious object, which exploded but left no Israeli casualties.



An Israeli soldier fired toward the Palestinian, the army added.

The area around Beita has recently witnessed clashes between occupation forces and Palestinians following the establishment of Evyatar outpost.

In less than a month, more than 50 settling families arrived to the settlement outpost which includes stone built residential units and prayer houses, equipped with electricity and sewage system; even a bus line was created which leads to no where. 1#SaveBeita #انقذوا_جبل_صبيح pic.twitter.com/QylevbWff4 — الرَّغد 𓂆 (@ragha7d1) June 16, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli forces shot dead Palestinian woman Mai Afaneh, 29, over an alleged car-ramming and stabbing attack against the regime’s troops near the central West Bank town of Hizme.

Israeli troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.

The Tel Aviv regime has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against and extrajudicial killing of Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces or to the Israeli settlers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.