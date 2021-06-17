  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Palestinian Teen Shot in The Head Dies in Beita Town

Palestinian Teen Shot in The Head Dies in Beita Town

Published June 17th, 2021 - 08:36 GMT
The Palestinian youth was shot in the head in town of Beita
Palestinians carry the body of Mohammad Said Hamayel, 15, killed earlier today in confrontations with Israeli security forces following a demonstration, during his funeral in the village of Beita, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on June 11, 2021. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP
Highlights
The Palestinian youth was shot in the head in town of Beita.

Israeli occupation forces have shed the blood of yet another Palestinian youth. The teenage boy has succumbed to gunshot wounds he received as an Israeli soldier shot him in the head in the West Bank town of Beita.

Also ReadIsraeli Soldiers Shoot a Palestinian Youth in The HeadIsraeli Soldiers Shoot a Palestinian Youth in The Head

Palestinian media identified the victim as 16-year-old Ahmed Bani Shamsa.

Eyewitness told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency that the Palestinian teen was shot in the head by Israeli forces during a protest against the establishment of the illegal Evyatar settlement outpost in Beita, southeast of Nablus city on Wednesday.

He was rushed to Nablus’ Rafidia Surgical Hospital "in critical condition," they added.

The Israeli army claimed that a group of dozens of Palestinians was making its way toward the outpost when one of them threw a suspicious object, which exploded but left no Israeli casualties.


An Israeli soldier fired toward the Palestinian, the army added.

The area around Beita has recently witnessed clashes between occupation forces and Palestinians following the establishment of Evyatar outpost.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli forces shot dead Palestinian woman Mai Afaneh, 29, over an alleged car-ramming and stabbing attack against the regime’s troops near the central West Bank town of Hizme.

Also ReadIsraeli Soldiers Shoot a Palestinian Youth in The HeadIsraeli Warplanes Attack Gaza Strip

Israeli troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.

The Tel Aviv regime has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against and extrajudicial killing of Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces or to the Israeli settlers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Ahmed Bani ShamsaTeenPalestineWest BankBeitaIsrael

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Press TV. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...