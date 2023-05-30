Palestinians injured in an Israeli raid in Nablus

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces raided Askar refugee camp in the West Bank city of Nablus, injuring 46 Palestinians, WAFA News Agency reported.

Confrontations erupted in the area as Israeli forces broke into the Al-Qatanani family's home and measured it. They also invaded and ransacked the home of Hussam Saleem, a Palestinian Israeli forces officer who was slain earlier.

46 Palestinians were injured during an Israeli military raid into the refugee camp of Askar, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, last night. #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/4VjpScukfX — FC MP (@sambayorker) May 30, 2023

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that 46 Palestinians were injured; 46 Palestinians were injured, with 44 suffering from severe suffocation as a result of tear gas bombs shot by Israeli soldiers.

Israeli forces also raided the refugee camp of Nur Shams in Tulkarm, an undercover Israeli force invaded the camp, followed by a huge unit of forces and a military bulldozer. Ambulances and emergency crews were prevented from entering the camp.