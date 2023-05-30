Breaking Headline

Palestinians injured in an Israeli raid in Nablus

Published May 30th, 2023 - 06:49 GMT
Israeli Raid
Israeli security forces fire tear gas to disperse Palestinians amid a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on May 14 2023. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces raided Askar refugee camp in the West Bank city of Nablus, injuring 46 Palestinians, WAFA News Agency reported.

Also ReadIsraeli forces infiltrate into Gaza strip Israeli forces infiltrate into Gaza strip

Confrontations erupted in the area as Israeli forces broke into the Al-Qatanani family's home and measured it. They also invaded and ransacked the home of Hussam Saleem, a Palestinian Israeli forces officer who was slain earlier.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that 46 Palestinians were injured;  46 Palestinians were injured, with 44 suffering from severe suffocation as a result of tear gas bombs shot by Israeli soldiers.  

Also ReadIsraeli forces infiltrate into Gaza strip Clashes between Palestenians and Israelis in the West Bank

Israeli forces also raided the refugee camp of Nur Shams in Tulkarm, an undercover Israeli force invaded the camp, followed by a huge unit of forces and a military bulldozer. Ambulances and emergency crews were prevented from entering the camp. 

