Clashes between Palestenians and Israelis in the West Bank

Published May 29th, 2023 - 05:48 GMT
Palestinian protesters hurl rocks amid clashes with Israeli security forces during a raid in the old city of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Clashes sparked between Palestinians and Israelis in the West Bank city of Jenin, as Israeli forces set up checkpoints at the entrances of Arraba town.

Citizens and witnesses told WAFA News Agency that Israeli forces were stopping Palestinians, checking their vehicles and their identification cards as they momentarily kept hold of dozens of vehicles.

A number of Palestinians suffered from suffocation as clashes sparked between them and Israeli forces. According to security reports, Israeli forces attacked the town, causing clashes with youths during which the soldiers shot tear gas bombs, causing a number of protestors to struggle from inhaling the gas fired at them.

