Palestinians Launch 3 Rockets at Israel Ending a Week With no Cross-Border Clashes

Palestinian militants in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip launched three rockets at Israel on Saturday night, the army said, ending a week without cross-border exchanges of fire.

A statement from the Israeli military said that "three projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory".

🔴 Israeli Air Force is striking #Gaza after terrorists fired rockets at Israel.



In the video: Iron Dome intercepts rockets fired at Israeli communities. Remember - Israel is defending itself, not seeking conflicts. pic.twitter.com/meAo9S0OIk — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) December 8, 2019

"Two of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome system," the army said, without providing further details.

Medics treated three people in the southern Israeli town of Sderot who suffered minor injuries whilst seeking shelter as air raid sirens went off, the Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

There were no immediate reports of material damage.

On 29 November, Israeli warplanes struck Hamas positions in Gaza in response to rocket fire the previous day.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and Israel holds the Islamist movement responsible for all rocket fire coming from the territory, although it has targeted other militant groups there.

Last month, Israeli forces assassinated a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the Gaza Strip, sparking a two-day flare-up which killed 36 Palestinians.

Islamic Jihad fired around 450 rockets at Israel, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system.

Israel has fought three wars with Hamas and allied armed groups in Gaza since 2008.

At least 348 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March 2018 - more than half of them during demonstrations.

Others have been killed in airstrikes or by tank fire.

Palestinians are demanding that Israel ease its blockade of the Strip and that Palestinians be allowed to return to their ancestral homes, from which Israel expelled their families in 1948.

This article has been adapted from its original source.