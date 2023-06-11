Palestinians slam Al-Aqsa Mosque division plan

ALBAWABA - Palestinians have launched an online campaign against the Israeli plan to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The anti-Al-Aqsa Mosque division plan, named "Lan Yanqasem" which means "it will not be divided", was met with a huge contribution on social media.

A Palestinian woman, Hanadi Halawani, has shared a video online warning about the upcoming plan which was suggested by Knesset member Amit Halevi.

Halawani said that Israel's plan will allow Muslim Palestinians to use one part of Al-Aqsa Mosque, but banned them from using the other courtyard of the mosque. She warned that Israel is planning to start dividing Al-Aqsa Mosque as a start of a bigger plan to destroy the holy mosque and build the Jewish's alleged Solomon's Temple.

المرابطة المقدسية هنادي حلواني تحذر من مخاطر مخططات تقسيم المسجد الأقصى المبارك.#قدس_بلس pic.twitter.com/jkG7QMmhqZ — قدس بلس (@PlusQuds) June 10, 2023

According to media outlets, the temporal division work by restricting Palestinian entries to Al-Aqsa Mosque during specific times. Spatial division entails the division of the holy site between Muslims and Jews in terms of physical space.

A Twitter user slammed the proposed plan to annex Al-Aqsa Mosque which was suggested by an Israeli member of the parliament and said: "We will break this plan."

Moreover, the Deputy Director General of the Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem, Najeh Bakirat condemned the plan and stated: "The occupation government has a real intention to implement the plan to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque spatially, and it must be taken into account, as it represents a serious attempt to impose it."