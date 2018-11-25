Paris Police Use Gas, Water Cannon Against Fuel Protesters

Protestors of the yellow vest (gilet jaune) movement walk past the Arc of Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, on November 24, 2018 during a protest against rising oil prices and living costs. (AFP)

After they were hit by projectiles, Paris police used tear gas and a water cannon Saturday against protesters in the second weekend of protests against fuel prices.

The violence broke out on the Champs-Elysees avenue lined with expensive shops in Paris as police attempted to disperse the crowd with the tear gas and water cannon, The Guardian reported. CNN reported authorities took 35 people into custody.

Authorities had unsuccessfully tried to contain the initially peaceful protest to around the Eiffel Tower and away from a number of roads such as the Champs-Elysees, which is located near the Elysee Palace, President Emmanuel Macron's official residence.

The protesters have worn yellow vests in the second weekend of demonstrations.

The protests originally against diesel prices surging 16 percent this year to an average of $1.69 has expanded as demonstrators say the government is out of touch with ordinary citizens as it extends environmental policies.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said 8,000 protesters had arrived in Paris from across France by mid-morning and 5,000 of them were on the Champs-Elysees even though it had been blocked off.

Castaner said the protests became violent after they were infiltrated by French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

"They have responded to Marine Le Pen's call and want to take the institutions of state. We want people to be responsible," Castaner said. "The right to demonstrate is a fundamental right and we will protect that, but we cannot protect those carried away by violence ... those who only want to protest should pull back from this violence and denounce it."

Le Pen accused Castaner of trying to discredit the protest.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in protests at many locations across France in recent weeks.

Last week, a female protester was run over and killed by a car and the driver was arrested.

This article has been adapted from its original source.